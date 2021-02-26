Aperio Group LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,783 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 95.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG opened at $53.69 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

