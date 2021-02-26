Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,673,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,568,000 after purchasing an additional 264,824 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 529.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 118,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,862,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 77.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 85,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of THG stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.96.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

