Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,212 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of IDACORP worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1,103.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 20.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IDACORP by 26.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 12.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $88.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

