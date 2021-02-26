Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,935 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.30% of The Macerich worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Macerich by 9.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Macerich by 6.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Macerich by 80.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 43,625 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.81.

MAC stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -146.54 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.