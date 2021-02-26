Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $207.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.29.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

