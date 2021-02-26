Aperio Group LLC Invests $4.04 Million in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,000. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vontier as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $9,539,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $2,736,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

NYSE VNT opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.69. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

