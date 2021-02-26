Aperio Group LLC Invests $4.81 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 492,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

