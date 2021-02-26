Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.23% of Navient worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Navient by 24.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 82.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAVI opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

