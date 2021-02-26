Aperio Group LLC Purchases 14,099 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Donaldson worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 172,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 170.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Donaldson by 16.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $23,972,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

