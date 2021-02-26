Aperio Group LLC Purchases 1,738 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.95.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

