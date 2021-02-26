Aperio Group LLC Purchases 645 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 428,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 123,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 43.2% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 63,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $185.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.81. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $82.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.