Aperio Group LLC Purchases Shares of 83,874 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.12% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NYSE:PRG opened at $51.09 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

