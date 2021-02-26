Aperio Group LLC Reduces Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,088.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,046.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,023.05. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,313.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

