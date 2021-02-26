Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Ossiam increased its position in Gartner by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT opened at $177.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.