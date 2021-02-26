Aperio Group LLC Sells 15,611 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,611 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,551,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 68,401 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 161,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 27,104 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NI opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

