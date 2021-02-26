Aperio Group LLC Sells 159,218 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 159,218 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SU. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

