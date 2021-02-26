Aperio Group LLC Sells 181,596 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 181,596 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of TechnipFMC worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after acquiring an additional 818,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after acquiring an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after buying an additional 1,846,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,536,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,042,000 after buying an additional 728,578 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTI shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

