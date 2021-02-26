Aperio Group LLC Sells 32,668 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,668 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.17% of EPR Properties worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 630,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $11,138,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 73.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 152,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 320.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 332,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 253,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $66.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their price target on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.