Aperio Group LLC Sells 935,347 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935,347 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Ambev by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ambev by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.62 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.26%.

ABEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

