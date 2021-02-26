API3 (API3) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.20 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One API3 token can currently be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00008517 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $56.20 million and $17.06 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.45 or 0.00485681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00069975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00080975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00075328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.15 or 0.00474559 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.