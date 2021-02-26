API3 Price Reaches $4.16 (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. API3 has a market cap of $57.65 million and approximately $19.32 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00008935 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.45 or 0.00481721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00064905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00081432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00056877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00074206 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.00459543 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

API3 Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

