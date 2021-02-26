APIX (APIX) One Day Volume Hits $409,462.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. APIX has a market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $409,462.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar.



APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

