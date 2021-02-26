Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.23

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 97011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

