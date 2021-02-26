Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,526 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.85% of Appian worth $436,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Appian by 277.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $3,423,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,121.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $24,277,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,054 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,938. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Shares of APPN opened at $168.97 on Friday. Appian Co. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.22 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.90.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.