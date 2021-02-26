Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.81.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

