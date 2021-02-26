Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Down 16.6%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares were down 16.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 1,832,990 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 840,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $214.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $264,246.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,314.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at $717,594.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 338,292 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.