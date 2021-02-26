Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Trading 16.2% Higher

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s stock price traded up 16.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $10.59. 4,755,661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 3,922,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Applied UV in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUVI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

