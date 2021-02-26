Apriem Advisors Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Apriem Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 235,860 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 27.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 113,281 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.99 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

