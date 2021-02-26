Aragon Tops 1-Day Volume of $37.77 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00008823 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $166.30 million and approximately $37.77 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00702323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00030022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00034031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00040480 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

