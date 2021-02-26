Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,669 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.24% of Arcosa worth $404,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $10,551,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACA. Gabelli cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CJS Securities lowered Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, G.Research lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $57.41 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

