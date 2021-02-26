Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCUS. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after buying an additional 930,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 295,955 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 57,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $34.25 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

