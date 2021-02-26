Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.42.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCUS. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:RCUS opened at $34.25 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.
