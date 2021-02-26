Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $73,353.23 and $11.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,172.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.56 or 0.03124272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00366705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.92 or 0.01048075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.45 or 0.00440631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.84 or 0.00389492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00254018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00023113 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

