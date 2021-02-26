Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $477,117.03 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $477,117.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,015.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total transaction of $441,608.75.

On Monday, February 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $748,125.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total transaction of $230,507.40.

On Monday, January 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04.

On Monday, December 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total transaction of $17,586.60.

On Monday, December 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total transaction of $375,870.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total transaction of $2,794,343.64.

ANET stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.84. 636,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,405. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

