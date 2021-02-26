Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 1,845 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $526,286.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.17, for a total transaction of $1,150,370.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.64, for a total transaction of $1,038,936.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,916 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,499,689.76.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 2,737 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $741,617.52.

NYSE:ANET traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.84. The stock had a trading volume of 636,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,405. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $326.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.78. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

