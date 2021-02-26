Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $554,780.28 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.63, for a total value of $554,780.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ANET stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.84. 636,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,405. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.78. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,987,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $44,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

