Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 11.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $563,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,968.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $80,464,272. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $280.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.