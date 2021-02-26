Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 11,853 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

CSCO stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,408 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

