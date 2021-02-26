Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Down 3.6%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 226,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 462,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.
ARKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07.
About Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
