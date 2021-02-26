Arqma (ARQ) Reaches Market Cap of $66,457.92

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $66,457.92 and approximately $73.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,707.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.96 or 0.03213511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.12 or 0.00374927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.57 or 0.01041740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.50 or 0.00444255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.00393680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.65 or 0.00258304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00023313 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,417,234 coins and its circulating supply is 8,372,690 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

