Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,959 shares of company stock worth $8,305,863 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $926,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 28.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

