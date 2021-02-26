AS Roma Fan Token Trading 32.7% Lower Over Last Week (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.91 or 0.00012397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.49 or 0.00489486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00068165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00081620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00057345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00074640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.00469732 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma . AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

