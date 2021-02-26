Ashmore Global Opportunities USD (AGOU.L) (LON:AGOU) Trading 6% Higher

Ashmore Global Opportunities USD (AGOU.L) (LON:AGOU)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £57,750.92 and a PE ratio of -0.67.

Ashmore Global Opportunities USD (AGOU.L) Company Profile (LON:AGOU)

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited is closed-ended mutual fund launched and managed by Ashmore Investment Advisors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. It primarily invests in corporate restructurings through distressed debt, private and public equity and equity linked securities.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashmore Global Opportunities USD (AGOU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashmore Global Opportunities USD (AGOU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.