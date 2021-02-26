Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), but opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 26,754,642 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.72. The company has a market cap of £34.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98.

About Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

