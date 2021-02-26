Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Down 10.8%

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) shares traded down 10.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.88. 1,155,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 187,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $217.08 million, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Group news, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $176,372.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,299.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $416,384.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,769.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,466 shares of company stock valued at $835,295 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 658,033 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 108,980 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 574,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 472,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

