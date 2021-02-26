Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.20% of Aspen Technology worth $106,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 70,049 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,996. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.88.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

