Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Million

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report sales of $3.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $5.13 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $4.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $81.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.80 million to $83.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.20 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $182.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,476,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 32.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 295,866 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.