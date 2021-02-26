Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report sales of $3.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $5.13 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $4.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $81.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.80 million to $83.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.20 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $182.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,476,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 32.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 295,866 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

