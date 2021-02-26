Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

NYSE AGO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.22. 574,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,175. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

