Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $45.21 and last traded at $44.14, with a volume of 2719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 468.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

