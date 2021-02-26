Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report $273.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.20 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $283.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

ASTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of ASTE opened at $68.44 on Friday. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

