Astorius Resources (CVE:ASQ) Shares Down 15.4%

Astorius Resources Ltd. (CVE:ASQ)’s stock price was down 15.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 18,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 20,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

Astorius Resources Company Profile (CVE:ASQ)

Astorius Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, sources and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Taca Taca West property comprising two mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 1.5 and 2.5 kilometers situated in the Taca Taca district in Salta, Argentina.

